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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,438,990 people (+1,440 per day), 12,217 tanks, 46,794 artillery systems, 25,019 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy losses as of July 26. Over 1.43 million occupiers have already been destroyed

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,438,990 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 26, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,438,990 (+1,440) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,217 (+9) units
  • armored combat vehicles—25,019 (+8) units
  • artillery systems—46,794 (+70) units
  • MLRS - 1,969 (+1).
  • Air defense systems — 1,518 (+0) units
  • aircraft—439 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems — 2,031 (+8) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 428,286 (+1,450) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,944 (+1) units
  • ships / boats - 34 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 125,811 (+453) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,465 (+3) units

Watch more: MiG-29 crews carried out a series of air strikes against Russian infantry using GBU-39 and GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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