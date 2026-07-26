Russian ships do not go to sea, and aviation has reduced its activity, - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Navy has reported a decrease in Russian air activity over the Black and Azov Seas.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, made this statement during a televised marathon.

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Pletenchuk noted that this is one of the consequences of the blackouts and the blocking of Russian supplies to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"We've been observing this trend for some time now; it's hard to say whether it will continue, but the fact itself is there. And even though the Russians have been using their air force more frequently to carry out strikes recently, this is still significant. Russian ships remain at their bases; no sorties to sea have been recorded," he said.

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As a reminder, Russia previously warned all vessels in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea about the dangers of navigation amid an increase in attacks by Ukrainian drones.