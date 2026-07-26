"Television Toronto" showed how Yanukovych and his family live in Russia under fake name. VIDEO

Journalists have revealed new details about the lives of Viktor Yanukovych and his inner circle in Russia. The investigation shows that the fugitive former president, his family, former bodyguards, and close associates have settled primarily in Sochi and the Moscow region, using new names and amassing significant assets.

According to Censor.NET, this is discussed in an investigative report by journalists from the "Toronto Television" project.

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Thanks to a list published in the media of the names of Yanukovych’s bodyguards who fled with him to Russia in 2014, journalists learned that almost all of them are now working for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and are stationed in Sochi (Krasnodar Krai).

Based on leaked flight records, journalists have determined that Lyubov Polezhai (Sadikova)—who has been identified as Yanukovych’s mistress—and her relatives crossed paths with Yanukovych’s security detail on several occasions. It is likely that Yanukovych’s security detail accompanied them on their travels. According to social media posts, Lyubov also lives in Sochi.

Investigators have determined that Yanukovych, along with his common-law wife and her daughter Maria, resides in the gated community "Blagodat" in Sochi at 15 Yesaulenko Street. The property, covering an area of about three hectares, includes several houses, a garden, a pond, and a private chapel. Due to ties with the "Sofina" company, investigators also found a 123,000-square-meter plot of land near the residence with an abandoned resort, which is said to be Yanukovych’s property.

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According to information from Russian registries, Sadikova herself is registered as the owner of 337 hectares of agricultural land, which she began leasing to "Tkachov Agrocomplex." In total, during her years living in Russia, she acquired ownership of more than 370 hectares of land in Sochi and more than 2,400 m² of real estate worth over $8 million: 5 apartments, 5 houses, and 4 other properties (including two apartments in Moscow), according to "Toronto Television."

Anatoliy Ostapenko, the author of the investigation, said that by analyzing Russian government registries, leaked databases, flight details, phone numbers, and social media posts, he was able to determine that Yanukovych is now using documents in the name of Oleg Mykolayovych Leonov. This matches his mother’s maiden name.

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According to border crossing records, Sadikov was accompanied on his trips by two bodyguards and a man named Oleg Nikolayevich Leonov.

Lyudmila Yanukovych, the official wife of the fugitive former president, has, according to media reports, settled at the family estate in Yalta (occupied Crimea). The phone number she used has been listed as belonging to a deceased person since June 19, 2026. However, there is no other confirmation of Lyudmila’s death.

According to the investigation, Yanukovych's eldest son, Alexander, now lives under the surname Sokolov with his wife and two sons.

Using this last name, journalists found an email address belonging to Oleksandr at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs; until May 2026, he had access to the facial recognition and tracking system used by Russian intelligence agencies, as well as editing privileges. In addition, in 2022–2023, Oleksandr Yanukovych flew from Moscow to Sochi and back together with Sergei Beseda, head of the FSB’s 5th Directorate, and his deputy, Anatoly Bolyukh.

According to the publication, former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his wife also flew with them under the names Viktor Fedorov and Olga Fedorova.

During her years living in Russia, Alexander Yanukovych’s wife, Olena, acquired more than 27,000 m² of real estate, including properties in the upscale "Benelux" cottage community near Moscow. According to the Russian Pension Fund, Olena Sokolova (Yanukovych) has been a homemaker since 2009. However, as of 2024, she had $3.5 million in bank deposits.

In addition to Russian citizenship, Olena Yanukovych also holds UAE citizenship, as do her two sons—Viktor and Oleksandr.