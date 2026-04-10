Gubarev on relationship between Azarov and Yanukovych: "While prime minister was away on business trip, president’s people nicked billion dollars". VIDEO

Pavlo Gubarev, a former militant leader and the so-called "people’s governor" of Donetsk Oblast, gave an extensive interview to Yury Dud, in which he spoke about the specific dynamics within the upper echelons of power during Viktor Yanukovych’s time. In particular, the collaborator recalled his conversations with former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to Gubarev, Azarov personally complained to him about the large-scale embezzlement of state funds by the then-president’s entourage.

Quote in the original language:

"Azarov, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the best prime minister in history, told me personally – that is, how he’d go away on a business trip somewhere, come back, and Yanukovych’s people would have nicked a billion dollars from the budget. And he’s like, I say, ‘And what about Yanukovych? Well, he says, ‘Scoundrel, scoundrel,’ he says."

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Despite the fact that Azarov acknowledged the theft of one billion US dollars in a single sum, he not only failed to resign but continued to work in the government, limiting himself to merely describing Yanukovych privately as a "scoundrel".

Gubarev himself, meanwhile, continues to call Azarov "the best prime minister in history", which seems particularly surreal against the backdrop of the acknowledged facts of rampant corruption and the then-head of the Cabinet’s powerlessness in the face of Yanukovych’s "family".

Read more: 15 years for treason and fleeing Ukraine: Yanukovych’s sentence has come into force