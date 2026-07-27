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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,440,580 personnel (+1,590 in past 24 hours), 12,225 tanks, 46,831 artillery systems, and 25,032 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,440,580 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,440,580 (+1,590) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,225 (+8) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,032 (+13) units
  • artillery systems – 46,831 (+37) units
  • MLRS – 1,969 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,519 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,038 (+7) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 429,555 (+1,269) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,950 (+6) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 126,302 (+491) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,472 (+7) units

Watch more: Special forces from 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre seized enemy boat and took five occupiers prisoner. VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 27 червня

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Russian Army (12180) Armed Forces HQ (5411) liquidation (3126) elimination (7678)
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