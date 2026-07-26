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Special forces from 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre seized enemy boat and took five occupiers prisoner. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 73rd Naval Centre of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces carried out a successful operation on the Dnipro, during which they seized an enemy boat and took five Russian soldiers prisoner.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers’ boat passed by a pre-planned ambush set up by Ukrainian special forces. The servicemen reacted instantly, took proactive action and gained control of the vessel.
As a result of the special operation, Ukrainian soldiers seized the enemy vessel and took five Russian occupiers prisoner.
Footage of the special operation has been published on social media.
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