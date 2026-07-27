Ruscists struck Balakliia: one person was killed, and others were wounded
On the afternoon of July 27, 2026, the enemy launched an attack on the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
According to preliminary reports, one person has, unfortunately, been killed as a result of the shelling. Four other people were also injured. They are receiving medical care.
All relevant agencies are operating on high alert.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
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