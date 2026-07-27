Ruscists struck Balakliia: one person was killed, and others were wounded

On the afternoon of July 27, 2026, the enemy launched an attack on the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to preliminary reports, one person has, unfortunately, been killed as a result of the shelling. Four other people were also injured. They are receiving medical care.

All relevant agencies are operating on high alert.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Balaklia with missiles: there are casualties