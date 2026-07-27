Capable of recovering armoured vehicles weighing up to 30 tonnes: Defence Ministry approves INGUAR-4 recovery vehicle for use. PHOTO

A versatile platform, rapid mission execution and exceptional off-road capability — the Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the Ukrainian-made INGUAR-4 armoured recovery vehicle for use.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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It is designed for the rapid battlefield recovery of most Ukrainian- and foreign-made special-purpose armoured vehicles.

The INGUAR-4 armoured repair and recovery vehicle (ARRV) was developed by a Ukrainian company specialising in the production of armoured vehicles for a wide range of military missions.

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The vehicle uses the same components and assemblies as the INGUAR-3 special-purpose armoured vehicle, which has demonstrated high mission effectiveness for several years. However, the INGUAR-4 has a reinforced frame, an additional drive axle, a powerful winch and a hydraulic underlift system for lifting and recovering vehicles.

Advantages of the INGUAR-4 wheeled recovery vehicle

During testing, the INGUAR-4 armoured vehicle confirmed its stated tactical and technical characteristics and its strong capability to recover armoured vehicles in difficult combat conditions.

The vehicle offers several advantages over tracked armoured repair and recovery vehicles commonly used by the Defence Forces of Ukraine:

higher recovery and travel speeds on public roads;

longer operational range;

no need for a low-loader trailer for transportation;

lower operating costs;

simpler and less expensive maintenance;

lower acoustic signature;

greater battlefield survivability.

In addition, the crew experiences less fatigue during prolonged operation of the armoured vehicle.

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INGUAR-4’s unique 6x6 configuration and versatile recovery system

The INGUAR-4 can recover the following special-purpose armoured vehicles from the battlefield:

Inguar-3;

Roshel Senator;

Kirpi;

Kozak;

Novator;

Hiurza;

International MaxxPro;

other vehicles weighing up to 30 tonnes.

The INGUAR-4 armoured vehicle has a 6x6 wheel configuration designed specifically for demanding military missions.

Thanks to its unique design, powerful engine and a range of innovative engineering solutions, the INGUAR-4 offers a higher top speed and greater mobility than other 8x8 wheeled armoured repair and recovery vehicles, including Ukraine’s BREM-3BR and BREM-4M and Canada’s LAV Super Bison.

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Enhanced protection for the INGUAR-4 crew

The INGUAR-4 armoured vehicle features multilayer armour made of Armox steel and aluminium elements. Its protection meets the requirements of STANAG 4569 Level 3.

The vehicle is equipped with blast-resistant seats, an automatic fire suppression system, heated ballistic glass and fire-resistant interior materials. Almost 60% of the INGUAR-4’s chassis and suspension components are manufactured in Ukraine.

The first INGUAR-4 vehicles are already performing missions with the Defence Forces of Ukraine.