Man has died in Kherson after stepping on Russian ’Petal’ landmine, - Regional Military Administration

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, a man was killed when he stepped on a Russian ‘Petal’ anti-personnel mine. The device detonated after the victim picked it up.

According to Censor.NET, citing Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the identity of the deceased is currently being established.

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According to preliminary reports, the man found a ‘Petal’-type anti-personnel mine and picked it up. The device exploded, and he died at the scene from his injuries.

The regional governor expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and urged the residents of the Kherson region to strictly observe mine safety rules.

"Do not touch any explosive or suspicious objects – it is extremely dangerous. If you come across any such items, call 101 or 102 immediately," emphasised Prokudin.

The Kherson region remains one of the most heavily mined regions in Ukraine. Law enforcement officers and rescue workers regularly urge members of the public not to approach unknown objects and to report them to the emergency services.

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