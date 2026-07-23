Six children brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied part of Kherson region

Six more children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory. They are girls and boys aged between six and 17.

Their return was made possible as part of the presidential Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine charity, Censor.NET reports.

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Among those rescued was a 17-year-old boy who endured the occupation and the consequences of Russia’s terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The occupiers forced him to learn the Russian national anthem and participate in propaganda events, and later attempted to enrol him in Russia’s military registration system. Today, this boy, along with five other children, is safe and receiving the necessary assistance," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Every return is a fight for the childhood that Russia is trying to take away from them. The enemy is not only occupying territories, it is also trying to influence children’s minds and deprive them of their Ukrainian identity and future," Prokudin stated.

Since the beginning of 2026 alone, 116 children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

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