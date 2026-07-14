Teenager from Druzhkivka asks to be evacuated because parents refuse to leave – Lubinets

A minor from frontline Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region appealed to Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets for help with evacuation because his parents refused to leave the dangerous area.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Family evacuated after appeal

According to Lubinets, following the intervention of his office, the family was evacuated to Cherkasy, where they were provided with assistance, support, and coordination with the relevant services.

Speaking during the national telethon, the ombudsman clarified that the boy was initially evacuated on his own and that his mother later joined him.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation, 5 dead, 12 wounded. PHOTO

Lubinets criticizes local authorities

The ombudsman said that the regional military administrations and local government bodies had failed to fulfil their duty.

"Their duty is to know where every child is, assess the risks, make timely evacuation decisions, and provide full support afterward," Lubinets stressed.

He also noted that the inaction of state authorities was already having tragic consequences.

"We are already seeing the price of inaction. Children have been killed. Children have been abducted. Children are being deported, forcibly transferred, and used in Russian propaganda. The state has no right to lose a single child because of indecision or delayed decisions. If a child can be saved, they must be saved," Lubinets emphasized, urging parents not to put children in danger.

See more: Mandatory evacuation of all residents has been ordered in Vasylkivka and Vyshchetarasivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS