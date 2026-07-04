Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation, 5 dead, 12 wounded. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 3 June 2026, Russian forces carried out intensive shelling of two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk District

It is reported that two people were wounded in Bilozerske.

Kramatorsk District

According to the Regional Military Administration, in Mykolaivka, two high-rise buildings were destroyed and four damaged; in Raigorodok, a private house was damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and a petrol station was damaged. In Kramatorsk, two people were injured, and a garage and a car were damaged; one person was killed in Semenivka; a lorry was damaged in Yasnogorka. A house was damaged in Andriivka. In Oleksandrivka, a house was damaged; in Petrivka Persha, one person was killed, two houses were destroyed, 26 houses and three cars were damaged; in Nekremenne, an administrative building was damaged; in Ocheretine, a lorry was damaged. In Kuroidivka, in the Novodonetsk community, a utility building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, two people were killed and eight wounded; a high-rise block, a car and infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: Kostiantynivka remains under control of Defence Forces, – General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 13 times.

See more: Russia struck Sloviansk: one fatality and widespread destruction. PHOTO