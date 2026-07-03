Russia struck Sloviansk: one fatality and widespread destruction. PHOTO
On the night of 3 July, Russian invaders launched yet another attack on Sloviansk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh.
The strikes hit four locations in different parts of Sloviansk. At least ten private homes, three high-rise buildings and cars were damaged.
"At present, we are aware of one fatality, a man born in 1954. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and loved ones," said Liakh.
As of now, due to the shelling, part of the Sloviansk community remains without electricity and water supplies, but repairs are underway.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password