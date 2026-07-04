Kostiantynivka remains under control of Defence Forces, – General Staff

Despite the statement by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Major Andrii Kovalyov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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He noted that, according to data from the "Dzvyn" and DELTA operational situation monitoring systems, the town remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.

"According to the operational situation data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Central Operations Command’s ‘Dzvin’ system and the DELTA system’s lines of engagement, Kostiantynivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Kovalyov emphasised.

He noted that military units and sub-units of the 19th Army Corps of the "East" military group are continuing their defensive operation both within the city and on the approaches to it.

The Russians are attempting to infiltrate in small groups

The General Staff spokesperson reported that Russian troops are continuing their attempts to capture the city, using the tactic of infiltrating small infantry groups of between one and three soldiers.

"Counter-sabotage operations by the Defence Forces are ongoing in the city. The invaders are being identified and eliminated," Kovalyov emphasised.

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According to him, on 3 July, Russian troops carried out 11 assault attacks in this sector, but none of them were successful.

The General Staff also stressed that this is not the first time the Russian leadership has spread false information about the situation on the front line.

"This is not the first time that the Russians have resorted to the dissemination of blatant disinformation and fake news by their highest-ranking officials," the spokesperson noted.

According to Kovalyov, the situation in the sector remains difficult, but is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

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