Enemy has stepped up pressure in east: fiercest fighting is taking place in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been most active in their attacks in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi, and Lyman sectors. A total of 268 combat engagements were recorded across the entire front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, and carried out 93 air strikes, dropping 273 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 10,106 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,087 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 38 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, there were six clashes with the enemy; the aggressor carried out 74 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 17 times in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Khatne, Lyman, Starytsia, Artilne, and towards the settlements of Izbytske and Bochkove.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched five attacks towards Kupiansk and Novoosynove, as well as in the areas of Kolisnykivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 15 times, attacking towards the settlements of Druzhlyubivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, Shyikivka, Stavy, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and in the Ozerne area.

On the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 26 assaults towards the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the areas of Riznykivka and Zakytne.

Read more: There were 273 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours. Highest number of enemy attacks occurred in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Sloviansk sectors, - General Staff

On the Kramatorsk sector, one clash took place in the Malynivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 22 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Nikanorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and in the direction of the settlements of Myrne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Shevchenko, and Serhiivka.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,408,340 personnel (+1,190 in the last 24 hours), 12,074 tanks, 45,325 artillery systems and 24,869 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single attack in the vicinity of the settlement of Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 18 attacks in the Dobropillia area and towards the settlements of Tsvitkove, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck three command posts, nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, six artillery pieces, and five enemy UAV command posts.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amount to 1,190 personnel. One tank, six armoured fighting vehicles, 100 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, six air defence systems, one missile, six ground-based robotic systems, 1,768 unmanned aerial vehicles, 407 enemy vehicles, and five units of specialist equipment were neutralised.