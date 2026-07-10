Mandatory evacuation of all residents has been ordered in Vasylkivka and Vyshchetarasivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all residents of two more settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts.

This was announced by Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Thus, we're talking about:

Vasylkivka in the Synelnykove District;

Vyshchetarasivka in the Nikopol District.

It is noted that the children were evacuated from there earlier. Now it is the adults who must leave the dangerous areas. More than 6,500 of them remain there.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation has been announced from certain areas of Nikopol district





Read more: Mandatory evacuation announced from more than 40 settlements in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region

Assistance for evacuees

According to reports, evacuees will initially be received at transit centers—of which there are five in the region: in Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Voloske, and Stepove. There, they will be able to receive financial, legal, psychological, and medical assistance, as well as food and hygiene kits.

If necessary, evacuees will be helped to find a place to settle. Accommodations for IDPs are available both in safer areas of our region and in other regions of the country.