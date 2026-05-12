Mandatory evacuation has been announced from certain areas of Nikopol region

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered in certain areas of the Nikopol District in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This was announced by the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Families with children must evacuate from Novokyivka and Illinka in the Marhanetsk municipal community, as well as from Vyshchetarasivka in the Myrivska rural community. Currently, 34 children live there. That is 28 families.

All residents must leave one of the streets in Marhanets and nearly 100 streets in Nikopol. A total of 1,145 people are to be evacuated," the statement reads.

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It is noted that the timing and route of the evacuation are coordinated individually with each family. However, they must all relocate within a month.

"Families will be able to stay either in safer towns within the Nikopol district, in other parts of the region, or even in other regions. Local authorities will handle all organizational matters and provide support.

In Nikopol, city authorities plan to compensate for housing rent for families with children who are subject to mandatory evacuation but have decided to remain in their hometown—to move to safer areas. Deputies are set to consider this initiative at an extraordinary session of the Nikopol City Council," the regional head concluded.

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