Russians attacked emergency services in Nikopol region: driver injured. PHOTOS

In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck an emergency services vehicle, leaving one person injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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A targeted attack

As noted, this morning, rescue workers set off for one of the settlements in the Myrivska community of the Nikopol district to provide assistance to the local population.



While en route to the location, Russian troops deliberately attacked the fire and rescue vehicle.

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Casualties

The State Emergency Service reported that the driver – a 23-year-old rescuer – was injured in the drone strike and has been taken to hospital.

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Consequences of the attack





