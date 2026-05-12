Massive Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one dead and four wounded
Russian forces have attacked areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the strikes.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Synelnykivskyi District
In the Synelnykivskyi District, the enemy attacked the Dubovykivska, Mykolaivska, and Rozdorska communities. Private homes, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged. One man was killed, and one woman was wounded.
Pavlohrad District
Two men, aged 36 and 44, were injured in a drone attack. A high-rise building and a car were damaged.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol District, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Pokrovsk were affected. The occupiers attacked the district with drones and artillery.
Dniprovskyi District
A 33-year-old man, wounded in a Russian attack on Dnipro, was hospitalized in moderate condition.
Samarivskyi District
The enemy directed UAVs at the communities of Samar and Pishchanska.
A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged.
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