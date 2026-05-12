Massive Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one dead and four wounded

Russian forces have attacked areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Synelnykivskyi District

In the Synelnykivskyi District, the enemy attacked the Dubovykivska, Mykolaivska, and Rozdorska communities. Private homes, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged. One man was killed, and one woman was wounded.

Read more: Occupiers attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four wounded

Pavlohrad District

Two men, aged 36 and 44, were injured in a drone attack. A high-rise building and a car were damaged.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol District, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Pokrovsk were affected. The occupiers attacked the district with drones and artillery.

Dniprovskyi District

A 33-year-old man, wounded in a Russian attack on Dnipro, was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Samarivskyi District

The enemy directed UAVs at the communities of Samar and Pishchanska.

A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged.



