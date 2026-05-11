Occupiers attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four wounded
During the day on May 11, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the Myrove and Marhanets communities were under attack. A post office and a car were damaged.
As a result of the attacks, three people were wounded. A 63-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Two other men, aged 52 and 58, will receive outpatient treatment.
Synelnykove district
Russians also struck the Dubovyky community in the Synelnykove district. A car was damaged.
A 60-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
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