Zelenskyy holds first meeting with Burnham: UK to provide Ukraine with EW technologies to protect drones. VIDEO

Drone Industry

On Monday, 27 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham held their first meeting at the Royal Navy’s Portsmouth Naval Base.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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First meeting

"Today, aboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, we held our first meeting with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. We greatly appreciate that our team’s visit to Britain is the first since Andy Burnham took office. This is an important signal of support, and the prime minister assured us that it remains unwavering," Zelenskyy said.

Britain to provide electronic warfare technologies

During the meeting, the parties discussed further assistance to Ukraine and joint defence production.

"It is important for Ukraine to have sufficient capabilities to protect lives both in the air and at sea... I am grateful to Britain for today’s decision to provide Ukraine with electronic warfare technologies to protect Ukrainian drones. They will certainly be useful on the battlefield. Together, we can do even more in the field of drones and other technologies. I invited Andy to Ukraine," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with new UK Prime Minister Burnham