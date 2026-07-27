Taxi stopped and handcuffs applied: police detain hromadske investigative journalist Yevhenii Shulhat

On Monday, 27 July, police detained hromadske journalist Yevhenii Shulhat in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers stopped the taxi in which the journalist was travelling and handcuffed him. The media outlet believes that the journalist’s detention may have been targeted.

Censor.NET reports this, citing hromadske.

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According to hromadske, law enforcement officers claimed that the taxi had allegedly been stopped because the journalist had violated military registration rules.

hromadske’s position

At the same time, the hromadske editorial team said that, according to the documents in its possession, the journalist had not committed any violations of military registration rules.

Shulhat said that law enforcement officers had used physical force against him during the detention.

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"How police officers could have known that a taxi passenger had violated military registration rules is unclear. At the same time, the officers showed no interest in the driver’s documents, which gives us grounds to assume that the detention was targeted," said Yaroslava Volvach, head of the investigative desk.

Professional activities

At hromadske, journalist Yevhenii Shulhat worked, among other things, on investigations into corruption involving law enforcement officials.

While working for Slidstvo.Info in 2024, Shulhat exposed luxury property belonging to Illia Vitiuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Cybersecurity Department, after which an immediate attempt was made to serve the journalist with a draft notice.

According to Slidstvo.Info sources, the man who coordinated the territorial centre of recruitment representatives was Oleksii Volodymyrovych Bilenko, a person close to Illia Vitiuk.

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