US at UN urges Russia and Ukraine to immediately cease fire

The United States has called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a long-term peace settlement.

As reported by Censor.NET, US representative Dan Negrea made the statement during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

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According to the diplomat, the war continues to claim lives, while its consequences are being felt worldwide. He stressed that many casualties could have been avoided had Russia responded earlier to calls for an end to hostilities.

"Too much blood has been shed. The world is paying a high price because of this war. It must end. The United States once again calls for an immediate ceasefire and for Russia and Ukraine to negotiate in good faith toward a long-term settlement of this conflict," Negrea stated.

US ready to facilitate negotiations

The Washington representative also affirmed that the United States was prepared to continue playing an active role in the diplomatic process and facilitating dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

"The United States is ready to play a constructive role in achieving this outcome and to facilitate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. Our commitment to peace in Ukraine is unwavering," the diplomat stressed.

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