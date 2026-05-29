Sybiha after UN Security Council: We expect global community to take decisive action

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated after a UN Security Council meeting that the international community must step up political and economic pressure on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Sybiha's post on X.

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"The overwhelming majority of the international community has united in condemning these attacks and unacceptable threats against foreign diplomatic missions. Documentation is not enough. We now expect the global community to take decisive action that will increase political and economic pressure on the aggressor, forcing Moscow to finally end this war," Sybiha wrote.

He also thanked UN Secretary-General António Guterres for "sending a clear, unambiguous message: any lasting and just peace must be firmly rooted in the UN Charter and international law."

What happened before?

On May 28, the UN Security Council held a meeting in response to Russia’s recent brutal attacks on Ukraine and its threats to escalate the violence.

At the meeting, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Sun Lei, commented on the recent massive attack on Kyiv, expressing concern over civilian casualties and calling on the parties to exercise restraint.

France's Permanent Representative to the UN, Jérôme Bonnafont, condemned the Kremlin's threats against the civilian population of Ukraine and diplomatic missions in Kyiv.

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