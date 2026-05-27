US did not issue visa to Lavrov’s deputy to participate in UN Security Council meeting

The United States denied a visa to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov to attend a UN Security Council meeting. Russia accused the United States of violating the agreement on the UN headquarters.

Reuters reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is also believed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi was denied a visa.

The main topic of the meeting was compliance with the UN Charter and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

Read: UN Secretary-General Guterres "deeply concerned" by Russia's threats to strike Kyiv

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzia, stated that Alimov, who is responsible for matters related to the United Nations, had been invited by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to him, this is a "flagrant case of disrespect" toward China's presidency of the UN.

During the meeting, he also spoke of the need to "update" the UN Charter amid growing instability and conflict, warning that "the giant ship of global civilization is sailing into dangerous waters."

Read more: Nebenzya outlined Kremlin’s conditions for peace agreement with Ukraine

What happened before?

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Moscow does not consider it possible to conclude a peace agreement without its demands regarding NATO and Ukraine’s future status being met. Among the Kremlin’s main conditions are Kyiv’s renunciation of NATO membership and significant adjustments to the country’s domestic policy.