Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Moscow does not consider it possible to conclude a peace agreement without the fulfillment of its demands regarding NATO and Ukraine’s future status. Among the Kremlin’s key conditions are Kyiv’s renunciation of NATO membership and significant adjustments to the country’s domestic policy.

He made this statement at a UN briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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What is Nebenzya saying?

In particular, Moscow has once again begun discussing the so-called root causes of the conflict. The Russian ambassador claims that without resolving these issues, it is impossible to reach any agreement. This list of demands has remained unchanged since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Vasily Nebenzya stated that negotiations will not begin until the Kremlin’s political demands are met. Russia is effectively demanding the surrender of the Ukrainian state. The aggressor’s diplomat has directly voiced claims regarding Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Read more: At UN, Nebenzya called Ukrainians "expendable"

Ukraine's NATO membership is a "threat" to Russia

"NATO membership, the threat Ukraine poses to Russia, the neo-Nazi nature of the regime, and the persecution of the Russian-speaking population," he emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy had to make decision "today" to withdraw troops from Donbas, - Peskov