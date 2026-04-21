At UN, Nebenzya called Ukrainians "expendable"

During a UN Security Council meeting, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya referred to Ukrainians as "expendable" and accused the West of using Ukraine in the war

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the live broadcast of the meeting.

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In his remarks, Nebenzya referred to an interview with Belgian Chief of the General Staff Frederik Vansin, claiming that Vansin had allegedly stated that Ukraine was "buying time" to prepare Europe for war with Russia. According to the Russian side, this is precisely why Kyiv is receiving financial aid.

"Ordinary Ukrainians are expendable," Nebenzya stated.

The Russian diplomat also claimed that Europe is allegedly considering measures to repatriate Ukrainian refugees, primarily men, and is actively ramping up arms production.

Disrespectful behavior during Ukraine’s statement

During the same meeting, Nebenzya pointedly ignored the Ukrainian delegation’s statement and was on his phone.

The meeting was convened at Ukraine’s request in response to Russia’s recent strikes on civilian infrastructure.

As Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andrii Melnyk, read out figures on the dead and wounded—including a 12-year-old boy who was killed in Kyiv—the Russian representative continued to look at his phone.

Read more: UN Security Council will convene over Russian strikes on Ukraine

Reaction from the Ukrainian side

"I could go on with this long list of Russian crimes, but, unfortunately, for some in this room, these horrific facts are merely routine statistics of military operations and do not elicit the necessary response to put Russia in its place. This indifference must come to an end," Melnyk stated.

As noted, this is not the first time that during UN Security Council meetings, the Russian delegation has demonstrated disregard for the statements of the Ukrainian side.

Read more: Russia will continue war until Ukraine agrees to "realistic peace terms," - Nebenzya at UN