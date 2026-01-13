The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasiliy Nebenzya, asserts that Russia intends to continue "resolving the issue by military means."

He made this statement during his speech at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, according to Russian media reports, as quoted by Censor.NET.

The Kremlin's threat

Russia has responded to recent statements by European Commission representatives who have allowed for the possibility of future dialogue between the EU and Kremlin dictator Putin.

In response, Nebenzia stated that Moscow had allegedly never refused to engage in negotiations, but, according to him, the West had "mistakenly counted" on Russia's strategic defeat.

"Until the leader in Kyiv comes to his senses and agrees to real terms for negotiations, we will continue to resolve the issue by military means... With every day he wastes, the terms of the negotiations will only worsen for him," said the representative of the aggressor country.

What preceded it