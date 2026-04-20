UN Security Council will convene over Russian strikes on Ukraine
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on 20 April regarding the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, following a request from Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.
The Security Council Secretariat stated that the request for the meeting "was received from Ukraine following large-scale Russian air strikes on Dnipro and other Ukrainian cities" on 14 April.
Security Council members – Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Liberia and the United Kingdom – supported this request. It is expected that the Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Mohamed Khaled Khiari, and the Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya, will deliver briefings.
The Security Council meeting will begin at 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).
What led up to this?
On the afternoon of 14 April 2026, Russian forces struck Dnipro: 5 dead, 25 wounded, 10 in a critical condition, and a fire broke out.
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