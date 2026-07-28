Ukrainian FP-1s struck logistics complex in Moscow region, - Fire Point

According to preliminary reports, Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck a warehouse complex belonging to the logistics operator "3PL" in Koledino.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information was provided by Fire Point.

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The strike may have disrupted Russia’s supply chains

According to estimates, strikes on such targets weaken Russia’s economic potential by disrupting supply chains and causing losses to major Russian companies.

"Such strikes weaken Russia’s economic potential by disrupting logistics chains and causing losses to major Russian companies," the company emphasized.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage or the possible consequences for the complex’s operations. Russian authorities have also not commented on the strike on this specific facility.

What is known about the targeted facility?

The warehouse complex of the logistics operator "3PL" in Koledino is one of the largest logistics hubs in the Moscow Region, located near the village of Koledino (Podolsk City District), approximately 30–40 km south of Moscow. It is part of a large logistics cluster that serves e-commerce and major retail chains.

What the complex consists of:

It is a multifunctional Class A+ logistics center with state-of-the-art warehouse facilities;

the 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) operator provides storage, sorting, order fulfillment, and delivery services for third-party companies;

large volumes of cargo for marketplaces, manufacturers, and distributors pass through the complex.

According to open-source information, the following companies use or have used the logistics cluster in Koledino:

the Wildberries marketplace;

major retailers;

home appliance distributors;

FMCG companies (fast-moving consumer goods);

transportation operators.

It is Koledino that is known as the location of one of Wildberries' largest logistics centers in Russia.

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