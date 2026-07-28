"Prioritet" industrial complex in Udmurtia and occupiers’ warehouses in Crimea and Luhansk region have been struck, - General Staff

On July 27 and during the night of July 28, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strikes on the occupied territory

Ukrainian troops struck a logistics depot and a fuel and lubricants depot near the settlement of Ichki (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

They also struck a depot containing the occupiers’ unmanned aerial vehicles near Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast.

Strike on a plant in Russia

It is also noted that on July 27, the "Prioritet" plant, a Federal State Public Institution (FSPI), located in the village of Borok in the Udmurtia Republic of the Russian Federation, was struck.

Read more: Defence forces struck oil facilities and export terminal in Russia, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The target was hit, and a fire broke out on the plant’s premises.

The "Prioritet" Plant is part of the Russian Federation’s State Material Reserve System (Rosrezerv) and is a closed-type strategic facility under paramilitary guard. It functions as a major state-owned oil depot—designed for the long-term storage of fuel, petroleum products, and lubricants in case of emergencies or military needs.

The facility is located more than 1,300 km from the Ukrainian border.

"The Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Read more: Another 18 energy facilities hit in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, bringing July total to 154 – Madyar