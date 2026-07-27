Defence forces struck oil facilities and export terminal in Russia, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has announced strikes on an export terminal in the Rostov Oblast and on oil facilities in the Yaroslavl Oblast and Udmurtia as part of long-range operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post on X.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Last night, our long-range strikes hit the Rostov region. An export terminal approximately 250 kilometres from the front line was struck. Deep strikes were also carried out on oil facilities in the Yaroslavl region and the Udmurtia Republic, 1,300 kilometres from Ukraine’s state border," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that in this way, the Defence Forces are reducing Russia’s ability to finance the war.

"I thank our soldiers of the Ukrainian Defence Forces for their precise work in what was, until very recently, deep within Russian territory. Through our responses, we are bringing the war back to Russia so that, ultimately, there may be a chance for a dignified peace," the president added.

What led up to this?

As of the morning of 27 July 2026, Belgorod had come under a massive drone attack. Russian Telegram channels and local authorities reported a series of powerful explosions. There were also reports of a possible strike on an FSB building.

According to reports from the Russian side, fires broke out in the city, and residential buildings, vehicles and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Disruptions to electricity and water supplies in certain areas were also reported.

Rostov Oblast – an oil export terminal, located approximately 250 km from the front line, was hit. A fire was reported on the site. This is one of the logistics hubs used for the export of Russian petroleum products.

Yaroslavl Oblast – strikes were carried out on oil facilities. According to reports, the targets were infrastructure related to the storage and processing of petroleum products. The region is located approximately 1,300 km from Ukraine.

The Republic of Udmurtia – oil infrastructure facilities have also been attacked. Udmurtia is more than 1,300 km from the Ukrainian border, indicating the use of long-range weapons

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting on deep strikes against Russia: It was agreed to continue operations and list of priority targets was updated