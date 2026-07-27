Another 18 energy facilities hit in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, bringing July total to 154 – Madyar

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported striking another 18 energy nodes in the temporarily occupied territories between 25 and 27 July. Most of the targets were located in Crimea, bringing the total number of energy facilities hit in the July operation to 154.

This was reported by Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), Censor.NET informs.

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"Another 18 energy nodes were struck by the USF Birds between 25 and 27 July in Crimea (14) and other parts of the temporarily occupied territories (4). The total tally during the 1–27 July operation reached 154 energy targets," he wrote.

According to Madyar, power outages were reported in Simferopol, Bakhchysarai, Sudak, Alushta, Hurzuf, Feodosiia and other occupied settlements in Crimea following strikes on 330 kV, 220 kV and 110 kV substations.

Watch more: USF struck 13 power substations in the occupied territories, – Madyar. VIDEO

Targets hit by the Unmanned Systems Forces

330 kV Simferopolska electrical substation, Simferopol, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Madyar’s Birds;

220 kV Bakhchysarai electrical substation (hit twice between 25 and 27 June), Bakhchysarai, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces;

110 kV Luchova electrical substation, Muromske, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Madyar’s Birds;

110 kV Kapsel electrical substation, Sudak, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Madyar’s Birds;

110 kV Nyva electrical substation, Nyva, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Nemesis;

110 kV Novoozerna electrical substation, Novoozerne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, Raid;

110 kV Perevalne electrical substation, Perevalne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Madyar’s Birds;

110 kV Sudak electrical substation, Sudak, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Madyar’s Birds;

110 kV Dozorne electrical substation, Dozorne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Nemesis;

110 kV Zhaivoronky electrical substation, Zhaivoronky, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, Raid;

110 kV Skvortsove electrical substation, Skvortsove, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, Raid;

110 kV Alushta electrical substation, Alushta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Nemesis;

110 kV Artek electrical substation, Hurzuf, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Nemesis;

110 kV Blyzhni Kamyshi electrical substation, Feodosiia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Nemesis;

electrical substation in Honcharivka, Luhansk region, 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, K-2;

electrical substation in Tavrychanka, Kherson region, 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, K-2;

electrical substation in Tavriia, Kherson region, 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, K-2;

electrical substation in Novyi Svit, Donetsk region, 6th Battalion of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, Madiar’s Birds.

Watch more: In occupied cities of Yalta and Alushta, fires broke out at electrical substations following drone attack, - media. VIDEO

Earlier reports said that restrictions on electricity and water supplies and public transport services had been introduced in occupied Sevastopol following an overnight drone attack reported by the Russian side. Most of the city was left without power in the early hours of 27 July.