Power and water supplies and transport services restricted in occupied Sevastopol after overnight attack by Armed Forces of Ukraine – media

In occupied Sevastopol, restrictions were imposed on electricity and water supplies and public transport services following an overnight drone attack reported by the Russian side. Most of the city was left without electricity in the early hours of 27 July.

According to Censor.NET, citing Krym.Realii, the Russian-controlled authorities attributed the widespread power outage to the need to protect the electricity grid from overload following the overnight strikes.

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Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed head of Sevastopol’s occupation administration, said that electricity had already been restored to most consumers, although under a temporary arrangement. According to Sevastopolenergo, the power system is operating on a three-hours-on, three-hours-off schedule.

Trolleybus services in the city were temporarily suspended because of the power disruptions. Buses replaced trolleybuses on some routes, but buses No. 33 and No. 72 are not operating, while other services are running at longer intervals.

In addition, the occupation authorities’ water utility announced restrictions on water supplies. A drop in pressure caused water supply problems both in outlying settlements and in various districts of Sevastopol itself.

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