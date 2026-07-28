Tyumen refinery completely shuts down after Ukrainian drone attack – Russian media

The Tyumen oil refinery in Russia has completely halted oil refining and petroleum product output following the drone attack on 25 July. According to Russian sources, the strike damaged the facility’s key production units.

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including The Moscow Times, have reported this.

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According to the outlet, the attack sparked a fire at a diesel hydrotreating unit with an annual capacity of 2.6 million tonnes, as well as at a combined high-octane gasoline production unit. The damage to these facilities reportedly caused the complete shutdown of oil refining operations.

It is currently unclear how long repairs at the facility will take. RI-Invest, which owns the Tyumen refinery, has not commented on the situation.

Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor previously confirmed a drone attack on the region and reported that one of the drones had crashed on the refinery grounds, causing a fire.

Notably, the diesel hydrotreating unit was already undergoing repairs following a fire on 6 June. At the time, the Russian side claimed that the blaze had been caused by an internal malfunction.

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