Demanded $2.2 million for housing construction in military town in Lviv: NABU has exposed Ukrainian Armed Forces official and his accomplices. PHOTO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU ) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have exposed an official of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for receiving an unlawful benefit from a property developer.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NABU press office.

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Details of the scheme

As noted, in March 2021, the suspect, whilst holding the post of head of one of the territorial departments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Military Law Enforcement Service (and simultaneously commander of a military town in Lviv), offered a property developer the opportunity to build a multi-apartment residential block on the territory of this town.

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The official enlisted accomplices to carry out the plan and valued his ‘services’ at US$2.2 million.

"US$1.5 million was intended directly for the Armed Forces official. He planned to pass on part of these funds to members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in exchange for their approval of a joint activity agreement between the developer and the military unit under his command," the statement reads.

US$700,000 was to be divided among the accomplices (a former lawyer and another property developer).

Arrest and charges

Detectives documented the transfer of cash bribes totalling US$2 million between March 2021 and July 2023.

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Those involved in the scheme have been notified of the charges against them:

an official of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Article 368(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

a property developer (Article 369(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

accomplices (Article 27(5) and Article 368(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Other individuals believed to be involved in the offence are being identified.