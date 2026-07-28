Enemy attacked Defense Forces’ positions 81 times: heaviest fighting took place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 81 times.

This is stated in the summary issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as at 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Potapivka, Neskuchne, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Sopych, Rohizne, Hirky, Bachivsk and Volfyne were hit; in the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Kliusy, Senkivka and Naberezhne were hit. The enemy also carried out an air strike on the city of Sumy.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four aerial bombs and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions on 36 occasions.

Read more: General Staff announced planned information operation against Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made 11 attempts to breach the defences in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia and Lyman, and in the direction of the settlements of Chaikivka, Kozacha Lopan, Izbytske, Aniskine and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, there was one enemy attack in the direction of Shyikivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve, Lyman and Ozerny, as well as in the areas around Novoselivka and Novomykhailivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kryva Luka, Zakytne and Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pyskunivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Pryvillia and Nykyforivka, and in the direction of Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 15 attacks in the areas around the towns of Kostiantynivka and Illinivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Novooleksandrivka and towards the settlements of Toretsk, Novopavlivka, Kucheriiv Yar, Vilne, Svitle, Shevchenko and Matyashieve. One engagement is still ongoing.

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka sector.

Read more: Intense fighting in East: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled dozens of assaults in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff. MAP

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled ten enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Charivne and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders are repelling an enemy attempt to advance in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In other areas, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.