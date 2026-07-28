Intense fighting in East: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled dozens of assaults in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 27 July 2026, 227 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using two missiles, and carried out 83 air strikes, dropping 269 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 10,600 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,240 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 37 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ missile forces and artillery struck six UAV command posts, 10 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, and one command post of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,560 personnel. One tank, six armoured fighting vehicles, 71 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 16 ground-based robotic systems, 1,755 unmanned aerial vehicles, 548 enemy vehicles and four units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.

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Situation in the North

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, seven clashes with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out 77 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 10 times in the direction of the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Petro-Ivanivka, Izbytske, Anyskyne, Ivashkyne, Symynivka and in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were six enemy attacks in the direction of Bohuslavka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and in the Zapadne area.

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The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 16 times, launching attacks towards Drobysheve, Ozerne, Stavky, Lyman and in the vicinity of Novoselivka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 19 assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kryva Luka, Zakytne and Riznykivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out four attacks towards Malynivka and in the area of Pryvillia.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka and towards Dovha Balka, Stepanivka, Toretsk, Vilne and Nove Shakhove.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 34 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novyi Donbas and Serhiivka," the statement reads.

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The situation in the south

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out two attacks towards Oleksandrohrad and in the Solodke area.

On the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 11 attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Luhivske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.