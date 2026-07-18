Corps commanders confirm effectiveness of new brigade manning system, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, today, together with Pavlo Palisa, continued his discussions with the commanders of the corps currently defending the most intense sections of the front line.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Who took part in the meeting?

















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According to him, those in contact included Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshyn, commander of the 8th Airborne Corps; Major General Artem Bohomolov, commander of the 10th Army Corps; Brigadier General Oleksii Maistrenko, commander of the 11th Army Corps; Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiichuk, commander of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces, Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits, commander of the 20th Army Corps, and Brigadier General Yaroslav Sidorov, commander of the 17th Army Corps.

What was discussed?

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the nature and specifics of combat operations on the front line, particularly in Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivsk, the Kharkiv region and other largely challenging sectors. All commanders emphasise the importance of our programme for the fair allocation of personnel to combat brigades. The programme has been in operation since December and has proven its effectiveness in virtually every brigade.

We also discussed the necessary supply of weapons and equipment for combat operations, the implementation of rotations, the protection of our logistics and the disruption of Russian logistics. We need more long-range artillery – 155-calibre shells.

"We have identified which additional assets for medium-range strikes need to be supplied. We will be discussing further options with manufacturers and all those involved in the supply chain. I would like to thank all the developers and manufacturers of high-precision munitions: this is a clear priority for our troops, and supplies must be increased," the Head of State emphasised.

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They also discussed operational intelligence regarding the occupiers’ objectives, which the Russians are attempting to achieve, and the prospects for our active defence.

"I would particularly like to thank Brigadier General Voloshyn for his proposals on scaling up, within corps, the work that is already yielding results at brigade level, on refining equipment and on in-house production. I am grateful to Brigadier General Maistrenko for detailing many technical issues and providing a comprehensive description of the challenges that exist on the front and need to be resolved. I thank Brigadier General Sidorov for his absolutely clear vision of the steps, decisions and supplies required on his front. We will deliver results," he concluded.