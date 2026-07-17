Biletskyi meets with Zelenskyy: they discuss unit supplies and situation at front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi.

The President reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Meeting details

Zelenskyy heard a report from Biletskyi and thanked him for the corps’ strong positions.

"We discussed the situation on the front in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, possible Russian moves and our defensive tasks. The key is that Ukraine’s frontline positions must be as strong as necessary to safeguard our country’s independence and national interests internationally and in diplomatic efforts. The front is the foundation. Special attention was paid to supplying our units," the President said.

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Achievements

Earlier reports said that less than a year after deploying to its sector of the front, the Third Army Corps under Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi stabilised the situation along the longest defensive line and eliminated all areas of enemy infiltration

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