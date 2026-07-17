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Zelenskyy to hold separate meeting with Umerov – President’s Office

Zelenskyy and Umerov to hold talks amid ambassador reshuffle

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov will hold a separate conversation.

This was reported by Presidential Communications Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, Censor.NET informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known

"There will be a separate conversation with Rustem," Lytvyn said.

He also commented on reports that Umerov could be appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

"Regarding ambassadors, I can reiterate that changes are being prepared at several embassies, but more details will be available closer to the ambassadors’ meeting in August," the adviser said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy cannot "instruct" someone to become defence minister. That is Verkhovna Rada’s role, whilst acting minister is appointed by Cabinet of Ministers, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Background

Earlier reports said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered the post of National Security and Defence Council secretary to former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

  • On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
  • On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
  • Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

Watch more: Fedorov does not see himself as advisor to Zelenskyy, but will remain on team, - Office of President

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9377) Rustem Umerov (510)
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