Zelenskyy to hold separate meeting with Umerov – President’s Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov will hold a separate conversation.

This was reported by Presidential Communications Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, Censor.NET informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known

"There will be a separate conversation with Rustem," Lytvyn said.

He also commented on reports that Umerov could be appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

"Regarding ambassadors, I can reiterate that changes are being prepared at several embassies, but more details will be available closer to the ambassadors’ meeting in August," the adviser said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy cannot "instruct" someone to become defence minister. That is Verkhovna Rada’s role, whilst acting minister is appointed by Cabinet of Ministers, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Background

Earlier reports said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered the post of National Security and Defence Council secretary to former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

Watch more: Fedorov does not see himself as advisor to Zelenskyy, but will remain on team, - Office of President