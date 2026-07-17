Fedorov does not see himself as advisor to Zelenskyy, but will remain on team, - Office of President

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will remain on President Zelenskyy’s team.

This was announced by Dmytro Lytvyn, the president’s communications adviser, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

"Mykhailo himself said that he does not see himself as an advisor to the President or in some of the other positions they discussed, but, of course, they share a common interest in working together as a team," he said.

Earlier, Mykhailo Fedorov said that Zelenskyy had offered him the position of advisor, but he declined.

The head of state said that Fedorov will remain on his team. His exact role will be announced later.

Read more: Military officer Mykhailova: I received calls asking where young man organising protests in support of Fedorov is serving

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: People were not heard, authorities want to wait it out: rally in support of Fedorov will take place in Kyiv at 8:00 p.m.