Fedorov will remain on my team. His exact role will be announced later, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Mykhailo Fedorov will remain on his team after leaving the Ministry of Defense.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As for the people who took to the streets: We are fighting for freedom and democracy. That’s why we’re doing everything right. People do what they want. Did people want to take to the streets? Well, that’s fine.

Even during wartime, with all the difficulties and restrictions that come with war, people can express their will," said the head of state.

According to Zelenskyy, there are no secrets from the public, but there are things that cannot be revealed to the enemy.

The president added that Fedorov will remain on his team, but his specific role will be determined later.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has not yet chosen Syrskyi’s side, - Fedorov. VIDEO

What happened before that?

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.

On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.

Watch more: Zelenskyy offered me role of adviser, but I declined, - Fedorov. VIDEO