Zelenskyy has not yet chosen Syrskyi’s side, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov believes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet sided with Syrskyi.

He told reporters about this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I've known the president for seven years. I don't think he's sided with Syrskyi yet. I spoke with him today and told him that I'm acting according to my conscience. I've been through a lot with him. Over the past seven years, as a member of his team, he has, in principle, never let me down. And I haven't let him down either," he said.

Fedorov said that Zelenskyy spoke "normally" about him at the faction meeting yesterday.

See more: European Commissioner for Defence and EU Ambassador thanked Fedorov for his cooperation following his resignation. PHOTO

What happened before that?

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.

On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.

Zhelezniak called for consultations on the nomination of the new defense minister. Stefanchuk agreed.

Read more: Syrskyi is willing to engage in intrigue rather than figure out how to defeat Russia asymmetrically," - Fedorov