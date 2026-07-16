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News Video Fedorov’s resignation
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Zelenskyy has not yet chosen Syrskyi’s side, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov believes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet sided with Syrskyi.

He told reporters about this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I've known the president for seven years. I don't think he's sided with Syrskyi yet. I spoke with him today and told him that I'm acting according to my conscience. I've been through a lot with him. Over the past seven years, as a member of his team, he has, in principle, never let me down. And I haven't let him down either," he said.

Fedorov said that Zelenskyy spoke "normally" about him at the faction meeting yesterday. 

See more: European Commissioner for Defence and EU Ambassador thanked Fedorov for his cooperation following his resignation. PHOTO

What happened before that?

  • On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
  • On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
  • Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
  • Zhelezniak called for consultations on the nomination of the new defense minister. Stefanchuk agreed.

Read more: Syrskyi is willing to engage in intrigue rather than figure out how to defeat Russia asymmetrically," - Fedorov

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9366) Syrskyi Oleksandr (659) Mykhailo Fedorov (345)
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