Syrskyi is willing to engage in intrigue rather than figure out how to defeat Russia asymmetrically," - Fedorov. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the war has changed, so we need to come up with asymmetric solutions to win. But Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi did not do this.

He made these remarks during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to him, all the initiatives proposed by the Ministry of Defense team began to be blocked.

"And Syrskyi isn’t willing to openly discuss the problems face-to-face. He’s willing to attend meetings in person, engage in intrigue, and assume that someone has orchestrated some kind of media campaign—rather than acknowledging that the problem lies in the actions being taken.

This led him to issue an ultimatum. And instead of figuring out how to defeat Russia asymmetrically—which is the commander-in-chief’s job—he figured out how to divide the country," Fedorov emphasized.

Read more: Fedorov reports on Ministry of Defence’s achievements LIVE BROADCAST

"But I didn’t set any conditions: either me or Syrskyi. I said, ‘So we’ll defeat Russia with this commander-in-chief.’ Because, in fact, Syrskyi saved our country in 2022. He led the operations in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and elsewhere.

We cannot underestimate him. But the war has changed. Drone is changing the architecture," he explained.

Read more: Defeat enemy, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chief of General Staff must be replaced, - Fedorov