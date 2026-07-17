People were not heard, authorities want to wait it out: rally in support of Fedorov will take place in Kyiv at 8:00 p.m.

At 8:00 p.m., a protest in support of Mykhailo Fedorov will take place on Franko Square in Kyiv.

This was announced by Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a serviceman with the "Ulf" medical service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Unfortunately, the people were not heard—neither the civilians nor the military personnel who spoke out loudly about the need for real change in the army. They kept the commander-in-chief, who is plotting intrigues and has turned the assault regiments into his own personal mini-army.

The state leadership isn’t communicating with the public, and that’s making the situation even worse. Right now, their strategy is to wait it out. They think we’ll protest and then disperse.

They are mistaken, just as they were when Syrskyi decided he could silence everyone and destroy the last hopes for the transformation of the military," he emphasized.

At 8:00 p.m., another protest rally will take place on Franko Square in Kyiv.

Read more: Second day of protests against Fedorov’s resignation began in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Fedorov’s resignation has become one of Zelensky’s biggest challenges during war, - FT