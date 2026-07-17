Ukraine to open all SSU and intelligence archives on Volyn tragedy, Zelenskyy says
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine will open all archives concerning the tragic events of the 20th century in Volyn.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting on relations with Poland, Censor.NET informs.
What decisions were made?
"I held a meeting on our policy towards Poland. The priorities are clear: everyone in Europe needs good-neighbourly, equal and mutually beneficial relations built on respect. Poland provided substantial support to Ukraine after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and we are grateful to Poland. Defending Ukraine’s independence directly means strengthening Poland’s independence, and the security challenges facing Europe today can be resolved only through cooperation, including cooperation among the free nations of our region. I thank the meeting participants for their initiative and proposals," the President said.
According to Zelenskyy, several key points were agreed during the meeting. In particular, decisions will be made on the diplomatic front.
Second, all SSU and Foreign Intelligence Service archives concerning the tragic events of the 20th century in Volyn will be opened.
A substantial additional number of permits for search and exhumation work is also expected to be issued. Ukraine and Poland must jointly strengthen their capacity to conduct this work.
Possible formats for expanding dialogue between Ukrainian and Polish societies were also discussed.
Zelenskyy also announced an agreement with Oleksandr Alforov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, to expand the institute’s capabilities.
"Oleksandr will prepare and present comprehensive proposals. I ask the relevant government officials and the specialised committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider increasing the financial and other resources available to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. Proper representation of Ukrainian interests requires appropriate capabilities," the President emphasised.
Questions about the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy
- As reported, in September 2024, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine cannot dream of joining the EU.
- During a visit to Warsaw on 1 October, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine was ready to discuss controversial issues of common history with Poland, including the Volyn tragedy of 1943-1944.
- On 4 October, Poland's Defence Minister confirmed his intention to block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhumation and commemoration of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved.
- In January 2025, Ukraine and Poland exchanged lists of places to search for and exhume the remains of mutual historical conflicts.
- Subsequently, Ukraine granted permission for the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Ternopil region.
- In April 2025, Ukraine agreed to carry out search operations for Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in the village of Uhly, Rivne region.
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On 6 September, remains discovered during exhumations at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky were reburied in the Ternopil region. Delegations from Ukraine and Poland attended the ceremony.
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Poland approved 30 September 2025 as the start date for Ukrainian search and exhumation work in the Polish village of Jureczkowa.
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