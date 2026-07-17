Ukraine to open all SSU and intelligence archives on Volyn tragedy, Zelenskyy says

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine will open all archives concerning the tragic events of the 20th century in Volyn.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting on relations with Poland, Censor.NET informs.

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What decisions were made?

"I held a meeting on our policy towards Poland. The priorities are clear: everyone in Europe needs good-neighbourly, equal and mutually beneficial relations built on respect. Poland provided substantial support to Ukraine after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and we are grateful to Poland. Defending Ukraine’s independence directly means strengthening Poland’s independence, and the security challenges facing Europe today can be resolved only through cooperation, including cooperation among the free nations of our region. I thank the meeting participants for their initiative and proposals," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, several key points were agreed during the meeting. In particular, decisions will be made on the diplomatic front.

Second, all SSU and Foreign Intelligence Service archives concerning the tragic events of the 20th century in Volyn will be opened.

A substantial additional number of permits for search and exhumation work is also expected to be issued. Ukraine and Poland must jointly strengthen their capacity to conduct this work.

Possible formats for expanding dialogue between Ukrainian and Polish societies were also discussed.

Zelenskyy also announced an agreement with Oleksandr Alforov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, to expand the institute’s capabilities.

"Oleksandr will prepare and present comprehensive proposals. I ask the relevant government officials and the specialised committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider increasing the financial and other resources available to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. Proper representation of Ukrainian interests requires appropriate capabilities," the President emphasised.

Read more: On day commemorating victims of Volyn tragedy, Nawrocki called for ban on OUN-UPA flag in Poland

Questions about the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy