Ukraine will not join EU unless it resolves Volyn tragedy - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh

Poland's Defense Minister has confirmed his intention to block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhumation and memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved.

According to him, "the issue of military aid" is a matter of both humanity and security for Poland. However, he added, economic or historical issues should be clarified.

"I do not change my opinion, although I see that President Duda has a different one. Ukraine will not join the European Union, and I will not give my consent unless it resolves the Volyn issue," Kosiniak-Kamysh added.

The minister said that even if the EU member states agree to Ukraine's membership, the Polish Peasant Party will be against it unless exhumations are carried out and the victims are honored.

"Joining the European Union is an action for development, for raising the level of functioning as a state. To do this, certain conditions must be met, not only economic, but also in terms of approaching the truth, history. ... History is not for historians, as Minister Kuleba said, this is the worst wording that can be used," the Defense Minister said.

He also commented on the words of President Duda, who said that "anyone who will block Ukraine's accession to the EU is part of Putin's policy."

"I fundamentally disagree with him. The fundamental principle is to set the conditions for joining the European Union, such as historical truth, reconciliation with the past, and respect for others with whom you want to be in the Union. When should we set these conditions?" - he summarized.

As a reminder, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh previously said that Ukraine would not join the European Union unless it resolves the "Volyn issue". He also emphasized that Warsaw should "give Kyiv an ultimatum" on the path of Ukraine's European integration.

At the same time, President Andrzej Duda said that Poland's historical problems with Ukraine should not be resolved through "unceremonious blackmail."

Foreign Minister Sybiga said that Ukraine is ready to discuss with Poland the issue of the Volyn tragedy, which could hinder European integration.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance is "leaning toward a decision" to search for the remains of the victims of the Volyn tragedy in 2025.

