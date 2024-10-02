Ukraine is ready to discuss with Poland issue of Volyn tragedy, which will hinder European integration - Sybiha

During a visit to Warsaw on 1 October, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine was ready to discuss controversial issues of common history with Poland, including the Volyn tragedy of 1943-1944.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Radio Liberty", he said this during the Warsaw Security Forum.

According to him, Ukraine has enough political will and diplomatic tools to resolve the most difficult issues, including those related to relations with Poland, one of Ukraine's closest allies.

"We will talk about this topic today," Sybiha said, but did not specify with whom he would discuss it.

The publication adds that the topic of the Volyn tragedy is one of the most controversial in Ukrainian-Polish relations.

The views of Warsaw and Kyiv on the causes, responsibility and number of victims on both sides differ. But the main disagreement is over the number of victims among Poles and Ukrainians and the Polish side's accusation of the UPA of massacres of Poles in Volyn.

Earlier, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said that Warsaw would raise the issue of exhumations of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in the first chapter of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.