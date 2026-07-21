Zelenskyy discusses defence of Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka with Nikoliuk. PHOTO

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Viktor Nikoliuk, head of Operational Command East.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did they discuss?

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed in detail the current situation in the area of responsibility of the East operational grouping, possible enemy moves and decisions, and what is needed to counter Russian assault activity.

"Particular attention was paid to the situation around Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka. We identified the priority needs. I am grateful for the assessment and proposals regarding the use of our medium-range and deep strikes; we discussed ways of deploying assault units and opportunities to provide additional reinforcement to brigades and corps," Zelenskyy added.

See more: We are preparing for various scenarios in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS



